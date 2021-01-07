3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere

Three things to know about Ohio State sophomore offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

► Nicholas Petit-Frere has played in six of the Buckeyes seven games this season and played in every game in 2019 as a redshirt freshmen. Petit-Frere took over the right tackle position after Branden Bowen finished his eligibility for Ohio State. Petit-Frere missed the Michigan State game this season after he tested positive for COVID-19.

► Petit-Frere was one of five Ohio State players in 2019 who had an "externship" at the World Wrestling Entertainment Headquarters in Orlando where he learned about the business of professional wrestling. He and teammates Justin Hilliard, Liam McCullough, Davon Hamilton and Shaun Wade all participated. In a release by the WWE, the program's "goal of initiatives like this is to educate players about opportunities available to them once they transition from their primary sport, according to Paul Fair, WWE’s director of talent development."

► Petit-Frere was nation's highest-rated offensive lineman in the 2018 class and was the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the country according to 247Sports. From Tampa, Fla., Petit-Frere was a high school All-American and was a finalist for the Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Trophy Award, given to the top African-American high school football player in the country.

