Ohio State's Wyatt Davis reaches unanimous All-American status

Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis was recognized as a unanimous All-American on Thursday.

Davis reached unanimous status after he was selected to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American first-team, one of the five official teams recognized by the NCAA.

Last week, he was named to the other four teams from the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.

Davis is the 33rd unanimous selection from Ohio State and follows a pair of last season’s teammates in defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah to achieve the honor.

Starting for the Buckeyes in his fourth season with the program, Davis appeared in all seven games and been a critical piece on one of the nation’s best offensive lines. The group was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which has recognized the best offensive line in college football since 2015.

jkaufman@dispatch.com.

@joeyrkaufman