Ohio State's Wyatt Davis reaches unanimous All-American status

Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) smiles as he walks through the bench area during the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ohio State won 22-10.

Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis was recognized as a unanimous All-American on Thursday.

Davis reached unanimous status after he was selected to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American first-team, one of the five official teams recognized by the NCAA.

Last week, he was named to the other four teams from the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.

Davis is the 33rd unanimous selection from Ohio State and follows a pair of last season’s teammates in defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah to achieve the honor.

Starting for the Buckeyes in his fourth season with the program, Davis appeared in all seven games and been a critical piece on one of the nation’s best offensive lines. The group was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which has recognized the best offensive line in college football since 2015.

jkaufman@dispatch.com.

@joeyrkaufman