3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson

Joe Harrington
Buckeye Xtra

Three things to know about Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Paris Johnson. 

► Paris Johnson is a backup offensive lineman for the 2020 Ohio State football team that has needed lots of depth this season along the offensive line. Johnson took second-team reps for the Buckeyes before their victory over Clemson and saw action during the Sugar Bowl. Johnson has also played a role on special teams in 2020. Johnson also has missed time this season because of COVID-19.

Johnson was the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2020 recruiting class and No. 7 prospect overall. He was the No.1-ranked offensive tackle in his class and picked Ohio State over Alabama, LSU, Georgia and others. 

Hailing from Cincinnati, Johnson played for St. Xavier High School for three seasons before transferring to Princeton High School. He was an Army All-American, as well as a two-time USA Today All-American. In true Cincinnati fashion, Johnson was awarded the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award. 

