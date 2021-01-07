3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson

Three things to know about Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Paris Johnson.

► Paris Johnson is a backup offensive lineman for the 2020 Ohio State football team that has needed lots of depth this season along the offensive line. Johnson took second-team reps for the Buckeyes before their victory over Clemson and saw action during the Sugar Bowl. Johnson has also played a role on special teams in 2020. Johnson also has missed time this season because of COVID-19.

► Johnson was the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2020 recruiting class and No. 7 prospect overall. He was the No.1-ranked offensive tackle in his class and picked Ohio State over Alabama, LSU, Georgia and others.

► Hailing from Cincinnati, Johnson played for St. Xavier High School for three seasons before transferring to Princeton High School. He was an Army All-American, as well as a two-time USA Today All-American. In true Cincinnati fashion, Johnson was awarded the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award.

