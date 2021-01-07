3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford

Three things to know about Ohio State senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford.

► Munford has started 32 games in his Ohio State career, the most experienced offensive lineman on the team. He has played in 45 games as a Buckeye, including 12 as a freshman. His most famous play may have came his freshmen year when he delivered a key block against Michigan on a 22-yard run by Dwayne Haskins. Unfortunately for Munford, an injury his sophomore season prevented him from playing in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

Ohio State football:Lineman Thayer Munford will return to Ohio State for his senior season

► During his career, Munford, a tackle, has blocked for several talented running backs, including J.K. Dobbins. He helped Ohio State finished fourth in the country in 2019 with an average of 529.9 yards per game. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2019. In the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game, the Ohio State offensive line helped running back Trey Sermon rush for an Ohio State single-game record of 331 yards.

Ohio State football:Tackles Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit-Frere took different journeys to success

► Munford, a former four-star prospect, is from Cincinnati, Ohio, but he transferred to Massillon Washington High School his senior year. He was unable to play in all but three games his senior high school season following the move from Cincinnati LaSalle High School. While at LaSalle, he helped the Lancers win back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. He is majoring in sports industry.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts