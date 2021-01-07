3 things to know about Ohio State running back Trey Sermon

Three things to know about Ohio State senior running back Trey Sermon.

► Sermon came to the Buckeyes this season as a graduate transfer from the University of Oklahoma. In three seasons with the Sooners, Sermon gained over 2,000 rushing yards and had 25 touchdowns. His first touchdown with Oklahoma actually came against Ohio State in 2017.

With Ohio State this year, Sermon started the season as a backup to Master Teague III, but has three straight games of over 100 yards on the ground after Teague was injured.

Baker Mayfield has Sermon's back

After Sermon's second straight breakout performance against Clemson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played college football at Oklahoma with Sermon, took aim at former running backs coach Jay Boulware on Twitter, who fans blamed for what they believe led Sermon to transfer to Columbus and the Buckeyes.

Ohio State football:Did Ohio State running back Trey Sermon just become an internet meme? Looks like it

Sermon is becoming a popular NFL Draft name

Sermon's performance has the attention of fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that could be in need of a running back in the NFL Draft.

More:Record-breaking Sermon delivering for Ohio State football at just the right time

What Sermon is saying on Twitter

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Sermon as the third-best running back prospect in the draft. He's behind Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne of Clemson.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts