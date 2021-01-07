A grandson of a NFL Hall of Famer, here are three things to know about All-American Wyatt Davis

Three things to know about Ohio State junior offensive lineman Wyatt Davis

► Wyatt Davis is considered one of Ohio State's top NFL prospects and initially opted out of the 2020 season to focus on preparing for the NFL draft this spring. When the Big Ten resumed the football season this fall, Davis returned and was named a consensus All-American. He is the 88th Buckeye to be selected an All-American. Davis has been projected to go as high as the top 10 in some mock drafts, while the most recent USA Today projection left him out of the first round.

► Davis started all 14 games in 2019 and was a preseason All-American entering the 2020 season. Davis was one of the few offensive lineman who was able to play in all eight games during the COVID-19 shortened season.

► Davis was a five-star prospect coming out of Bellflower, Calif., and was rated the No. 24 player in the country by 247Sports. Twice he was named a high school All-American. His father is actor Duane Davis, who appeared in the movie "The Program" in 1993. His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis of the Green Bay Packers.

