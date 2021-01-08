What to know about Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning

Three things to know about Ohio State senior linebacker Baron Browning.

► Baron Browning entered 2020 on the Butkus Award watchlist, one of two OSU linebackers on the list, and recorded 25 tackles, two for a loss in six games for Ohio State. He added two pass breakups as well. Browning missed time this season, including the Big Ten Championship Game, and his status for the national semifinal game against Clemson was unknown until gameday. He played and recorded two tackles and one for a loss against the Tigers. Browning was named third team All-Big Ten this season.

Ohio State:Defense aims to maintain improved tackling form despite fewer contact practices

► Browning has played in 42 games for Ohio State in his career and had 10 tackles for a loss and five sacks as well as 43 tackles for Ohio State in 2019. Those were all career highs.

Buckeye recruiting:Ohio State football finding recruiting success in Texas

► The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Texan was considered the top outside linebacker of his recruiting class by 247Sports. He was the No. 11 overall recruit, according to recruiting site, and a high school All-American at Kennedale, where he was the AP 4A Defensive Player of the Year. He was the Austin American-Statesman's No.1 player on their Fab 55 list for the class of 2017. Sophomore receiver Garrett Wilson was the No.1 player on the 2019 list.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts