What you need to know about Ohio State backup quarterback C.J. Stroud

Three things to know about Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

► Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, one of two Ohio state backup quarterbacks this season, is from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. where he threw for 6,221 yards during his junior and senior seasons for Rancho Cucamonga High School. During his senior season, he threw for 3,878 yards and 47 touchdowns in 13 games as he led his team to the state semifinals his senior year.

Buckeye quarterbacks:Ohio State has options at quarterback behind Justin Fields, but no clear-cut backup

► Stroud was a five-star recruit (some services listed him as four-star prospect) and the nation's No. 2 pro style quarterback according to 247Sports. He competed at the Elite 11 Finals, a football camp that is considered one of the sport's premier quarterback camps. In January of 2020, Stroud played in the All-American Bowl. Scouts compared Stroud to NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during the recruiting process. He chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Michigan and Baylor, among other programs. He is part of a loaded, and getting better, Ohio State quarterback room.

Ohio State football:Ryan Day said he 'definitely' expects Justin Fields to play against Alabama

► A true freshmen, Stroud's biggest moment of the 2020 season came in the Michigan State game when he reeled off a 48-yard touchdown run against the Spartans. He didn't attempt a pass during the 2020 regular season and played in two games, the second one being against Rutgers.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts