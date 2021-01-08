3 things to know about Ohio State running back Demario McCall

Three things to know about Ohio State senior running back Demario McCall.

► Ohio State running back Demario McCall led Buckeye kick returners in 2020 with five returns for 78 yards, the longest being a 29-yard return. He played in seven games this season, running once for 12 yards and caught one pass for 27 yards.

From the 2017 season:Ohio State football notebook: McCall expects to move to hybrid by fall

► McCall is a fifth year senior, and because of the NCAA's pandemic eligibility rules, he could return for a sixth season if he chooses. During his career, McCall has been a key player in the return game, piling on 1,516 total yards including 534 and 117 kickoff and punt return yards. His best season was his first, when he averaged 61.3 yards per game in 2016 in six games.

Ohio State football:Developing depth at running back, wide receiver a major key

► McCall, a four-star prospect from North Ridge, Ohio, had his biggest moment in 2018 when he returned a kick 42 yards to help set up the game-tying drive against Maryland. In fact, his best games have been against Maryland. In 2019, he scored two touchdowns and carried seven times for 78 yards against the Terps.

For more Ohio State football news, listen to our podcasts