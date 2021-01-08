3 things to know about Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker

Three things to know about Ohio State sophomore safety Marcus Hooker.

►If Marcus Hooker's name is familiar, it's because his brother Malik was a 2016 unanimous All-American for Ohio State and a first round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

►In his first year as a starter, Hooker has played in six games and recorded 15 tackles for Ohio State football this season. He had one interception he returned for 31 yards and had two pass breakups. He recovered one fumble. Hooker battled some injuries this season but played in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Clemson. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

► Hooker was a three-star recruit, which is not common for a starter on the loaded Ohio State roster. Hailing from New Castle, Pa., Hooker, who scored 1,000 points in basketball while in high school, played receiver and running back back and all over the defensel. He chose Ohio State over Pittsburgh and other programs. He redshirted in 2018 and played in seven games his freshmen season.

