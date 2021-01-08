What to know about Ohio State senior linebacker Pete Werner

Three things to know about Ohio State senior linebacker Pete Werner

► Pete Werner entered the 2020 season on the Butkus Awards Watch List, an honor given to the nation's best linebacker. He was named a semifinalist in November. He led the Buckeyes in tackles with 46 while also logging one sack, two quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. He is part of a talented linebacker group that also includes Tuf Borland and Baron Browning.

► Werner made a move from strong-side linebacker to weak-side linebacker this season after having made 64 tackles as a junior and 58 as a sophomore. His 64 tackles in 2019 was good for second on the team, which sported two top-five NFL Draft picks. He had standout games against Wisconsin and Penn State in 2019, recovering two fumbles against the Badgers and making 10 tackles against the Nittany Lions.

► A four-star prospect from Indianapolis, Werner was considered one of the best outside linebackers in the country in his recruiting class and the No.1 in the Midwest according to MaxPreps. The son of former NFL linebacker Greg Werner, Pete Werner was also an All-Academic All-Big Ten honoree as he majors in real estate and urban analysis.

