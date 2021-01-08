3 things to know about Ohio State junior cornerback Sevyn Banks

Three things to know about Ohio State junior cornerback Sevyn Banks.

►Sevyn Banks has played in seven games this season and totaling 16 tackles with a team-high seven pass breakups and one interception that was returned for 38 yards. Banks was named honorable mention All-Big Ten, along with Marcus Williamson, while another teammate, Shaun Wade, was awarded the conference's top defensive back award.

►Banks played in all 14 games in 2019, racking up 11 tackles. He picked off his first pass against Northwestern, and the defense held the Wildcats to just three points in a 52-3 win. He made his first start against Rutgers last season. Banks played in five games as a freshman, including the 2019 Rose Bowl.

►Like Wade, Banks is from Florida, hailing from Orlando. His brother, Marcell Harris, played at Florida. Banks was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and played in the Under Armour All-American Game. Banks, a member of the 2018 recruiting class, picked Ohio State over the likes of Alabama and Auburn.

