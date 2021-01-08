3 things to know about Ohio State running back Steele Chambers

Three things to know about Ohio State freshmen Steele Chambers.

► Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Steele Chambers has played in six games entering the 2021 CFP National Championship Game against Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 220 pound Chambers has nine carries this season for 86 yards and a touchdown as he played behind Master Teague and Trey Sermon. Chamber's had a 38-yard run against Rutgers this season.

► Chambers played in four games in 2019, which allowed him to be a freshman this season. Because of NCAA pandemic eligibility rules this season, Chambers will still have four more years of eligibility after this season. As a true freshman, Chambers rushed for 135 yards 19 carries and one touchdown. He had 63 yards rushing against Miami (Ohio) in 2019.

► Chambers was a four-star recruit from Roswell, Ga., and was considered one of the top "athletes" in the country. A standout running back and linebacker in high school at Blessed Trinity Catholic, Chambers was named All-Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitutional. He rushed for 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. Chambers chose Ohio State over Alabama, Auburn and Clemson, among other programs.

