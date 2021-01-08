3 things to know about Ohio State defensive lineman Tommy Togiai

Three things to know about Ohio State junior defensive lineman Tommy Togiai.

► Junior defensive lineman Tommy Togiai, who stands 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, has played in seven games before the National Championship Game against Alabama. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following the Penn State game, where he recorded a sack and seven tackles. He had 23 tackles and three sacks for the Buckeyes, second-most on the team, this season. Togiai also forced a fumble against Clemson in the national semifinal game.

► Togiai entered 2020 having played in 26 games. In 2019, he finished with 16 tackles and two tackles for a loss. In 2018, he was one of 18 true freshmen who played in the Buckeyes, who won the Big Ten and Rose Bowl that season.

Ohio State football:Ultra-successful as defensive line coach, Larry Johnson prepares for head coaching debut

► Togiai is from Pocatello, Idaho, and was the No. 3 defensive tackle prospect in the country in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247Sports. He was the No. 55-rated player in the class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. A four-star prospect and early enrollee at Ohio State, when Togiai picked Ohio State over Utah, Washington and other Power Five programs he became the first player from the state of Idaho to sign with Ohio State.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts