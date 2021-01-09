Has Blake Haubeil ever missed an extra point? Here are 3 things to know about the Ohio State kicker

Three things to know about Ohio State senior kicker Blake Haubeil.

► Blake Haubeil entered the season as the team's starting kicker and has played in five games. He missed two with a groin injury, the Rutgers and Indiana games, and finished the season making 5-of-7 field goals, including a long of 43 yards. He is a perfect 24-for-24 on extra points this season and has never missed an extra point for Ohio State.

► Haubeil suffered a groin injury while warming up before the Penn State game and was eventually replaced by freshmen kicker Jake Seibert after he missed a 20-yard field goal. The injury forced him to miss two additional games, but he returned to finish the season strong. Haubeil handled 18 kickoffs for Ohio State but Dominic DiMaccio handled 37 to ease Haubeil's work load.

► Haubeil is from Buffalo, N.Y., and attended Canisius High School. He was apart of the lauded 2017 recruiting class for the Buckeyes, one that included No.2 overall pick Chase Young. Haubeil became the starting kicker midway through the 2018 season and was a third team All-Big Ten selection. He was 13-of-15 on field goals and made all of his 85 extra point attempts.

More Blake Haubeil kicking notes

His career long is 55-yards, which is the second longest field goal in Ohio State football history.

Haubeil is 28-for-35 all-time on field goals.

The kicker is 146-for-146 on extra points.

He has scored 230 points in his Ohio State career.

