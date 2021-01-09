3 things to know about Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman

Here are three things you to know about Ohio State senior punter Drue Chrisman.

► Chrisman is a really good punter.

He's averaged 45.5 yards on 22 punts last year. Chrisman had 72 punts land inside the 20-yard line, which ranks third in team history. In addition, 44.3 yards per punt helped the team rank third in net punting last season.

►He got engaged during the Spring game

During last year's Spring Game, Chrisman proposed to girlfriend Avery Eliason during halftime of the contest. She said yes and team responded with a big celebration.

The couple married in March.

► Chrisman's has a YouTube channel called "Chrisman's Crew" with over 33,000 subscribers.

The channel features game day vlogs, a video of his proposal and a charity fund-raiser competition between Big Ten punters.

