3 things to know about Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman

Chris Pugh
Buckeye Xtra

Here are three things you to know about Ohio State senior punter Drue Chrisman.

► Chrisman is a really good punter.

He's averaged 45.5 yards on 22 punts last year. Chrisman had 72 punts land inside the 20-yard line, which ranks third in team history. In addition, 44.3 yards per punt helped the team rank third in net punting last season. 

►He got engaged during the Spring game

During last year's Spring Game, Chrisman proposed to girlfriend Avery Eliason during halftime of the contest. She said yes and team responded with a big celebration.

The couple married in March.

Ohio State Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman (91) punts the ball during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

► Chrisman's has a YouTube channel called "Chrisman's Crew" with over 33,000 subscribers.

The channel features game day vlogs, a video of his proposal and a charity fund-raiser competition between Big Ten punters.

Ohio State Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman (91) holds while place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) kicks a 55-yard field goal to end the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

