Three things to know about Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.

► Greg Mattison, 71, is in his 48th season as a football coach and has been with the Ohio State football team since 2019. Mattison's units have helped the Buckeyes reach back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. He split the defensive coordinator duties with Kerry Coombs this season. Ohio State limited Clemson to just 44 rushing yards and forced two turnovers in the national semifinal win at the Sugar Bowl.

► Mattison arrived from rival Michigan, where he had been the defensive coordinator from 2011-2014 and the defensive line coach from 2015-2018. It was his second stint coaching for the Wolverines. Not many coaches have made the move from Ann Arbor to Columbus, but Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington did. During his first year at Ohio State, Mattison split the defensive coordinator duties with Jeff Hafley, who became the Boston College head coach after the season.

► The longtime coach has worked every level of football. He started his coaching career in 1971 as the head coach of Riverdale High School in Wisconsin and coached at Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Florida, among other college programs, before moving to the NFL in 2008. He was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator from 2009-2010, working for the other Harbaugh brother, John, before moving back to Ann Arbor, where he worked for Jim Harbaugh, who was recently offered a contract extension by Michigan.

