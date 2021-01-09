3 things to know about Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

Three things to know about Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

►Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett earned All-American honors after he was shot in the face over the summer.

Garrett told police he was in the University District trying to break up a dispute between a man and woman when he was shot after asking the man to stop fighting.

He returned to the field two months later when the team opened against Nebraska.

“You can’t (overvalue) the impact that has on his teammates and the defense in general, how he got back on the field in such a short period of time,” defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said after the Nebraska game.

►In a game against Michigan State earlier this season, Garrett made one of the defense's plays of the year.

Garrett made the play against Michigan State as the Spartans were pinned deep in their own end zone following a punt. When MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw a pass, Garrett tipped it in the air and came down with the ball in the end zone to help extend Ohio State's lead to 28-0.

►According to an article in the Rutland Herald, an Ohio State Buckeye win over Alabama on Monday would make Garrett, a native of the Vermont, the third resident to win a college football title.

He lived there until he was 13, then moved to Hawaii, before playing high school football in Nevada.

