What to know about Ohio State kickers Jake Seibert and Dominic DiMaccio

Three things to know about Ohio State junior kicker Dominic DiMaccio and freshmen kicker Jake Seibert.

► After starting kicker Blake Haubeil suffered a groin injury before the Penn State game, freshmen kicker Jake Seibert and junior kicker Dominic DiMaccio were putinto action. Seibert was 13-for-13 on extra points across three games while DiMaccio was 1-for-2 on field goals with a long of 22 yards. Seibert missed his only field goal try this season. DiMaccio was 3-for-3 on extra points.

Ohio State football:Buckeyes defense hasn't faced any offense like Alabama's

► While Seibert didn't attempt any kickoffs this season, DiMaccio had 37 as he helped take the burden off Haubeil as he recovered from the groin injury. DiMaccio averaged 48.2 yards per kickoff with five touchbacks.

► DiMaccio went to DeSales High School and is from Powell. He was a two-time All-Ohio selection in high school and transferred from the University of Missouri, where he kicked in 2017. This is his third year in the Ohio State program. Seibert was the No.2-rated kicker in the nation according to 247Sports in the class of 2020. He attended La Salle High School. In the Division II state championship game made a 43-yard field goal. That make is the longest in OHSAA Division II football state championship history.

Ohio State football:Quarterback Justin Fields: 'I'll be good by Monday' for CFP championship game

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts