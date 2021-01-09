3 things to know about Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert

Here are three things you should know about Ohio State junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Ruckert broke out in the Sugar Bowl

After nine catches in the first six games of the season, Ruckert caught three passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ohio State past Clemson.

But Ruckert, who ranked second in the 2018 recruiting class, feels that he has grown as a complete tight end during his time at Ohio State.

“I’d say to any recruit anybody can say what they want about where you get the ball and everything,” Ruckert told reporters. “If you want to be developed as a person first and then as a tight end, there’s no better place than here. I came here never playing tight end in my life, and now I feel like I’ve become a complete player.”

Ruckert and fellow tight end Luke Farrell combined for three touchdowns during the game.

Several 2022 Ohio State recruits enjoyed seeing the Buckeyes use of the tight end.

Ruckert also loves to block

Ruckert and Farrell have been big reasons for the success of the Ohio State running game.

And Ruckert says he is excited about his role.

“I’ve been developed into a complete player in all aspects of the game. Whether it’s run-blocking, pass protection or in the passing game, it shows that we use all of our guys," Ruckert told reporters. "We don’t need to sub anybody out. We’re all capable, and there’s no other place that can showcase all these abilities than here.”

