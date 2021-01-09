3 things to know about Ohio State captain Jonathon Cooper

Three things to know about Ohio State senior defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper.

► Ohio State's leader in sacks with 3.5 this season, Cooper played in seven games in 2020 and recorded 22 tackles and forced one fumble for the No.3-ranked Ohio State football team. He was a second-team AFCA selection this season. Cooper, a team captain for the second year in a row, played in just four games in 2019 when he suffered a high ankle sprain that limited his season. He opted to take a redshirt after playing four games and missed the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson. Because of NCAA pandemic rule changes, Cooper has one more year of eligibility remaining.

► Cooper has recorded 75 tackles in is career at Ohio State and 10 sacks. He started 13 games in 2018 and had 6.5 tackles for a loss while being named honorable mention All-Big Ten. In 2017, he played in every game and played in six games as a true freshman.

► In October, Cooper was given the honor to wear the "Block O" jersey, the No.0, to honor Ohio State legend Bill Willis. The number honors players who show "toughness, accountability and fight," according to the Ohio State Athletics site. Willis was a defensive end for the Buckeyes from 1942-1944 and was an All-American and national champion. He later went on to break the color barrier in the National Football League as a member of the Cleveland Browns and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as the College Football Hall of Fame.

