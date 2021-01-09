3 things to know about Ohio State safety Josh Proctor

Three things to know about Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor.

► Josh Proctor has played in six games this season and recorded 15 tackles. He has one interception and one pass breakup. He recorded one tackle of a loss of five yards. He joined cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Marcus Williamson and fellow safety Marcus Hooker as honorable mention All-Big Ten this season. Teammate Shaun Wade was named the Big Ten's best defensive back.

► Proctor entered the season having played in 20 games while serving as a backup to Jordan Fuller. He played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2019 and recorded an interception and 13 tackles, four of those came against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. He played in nine games for Ohio State as a freshman, including the Rose Bowl.

► Proctor was a four-star recruit from Owasso, Okla. and was the No.2-ranked player in the state and No.7-ranked safety in the country according to 247Sports. He was a high school All-American and played wide receiver as well in high school. He was a two-sport star at Owasso High School, and chose Ohio State over Arkansas and other programs.

