3 things to know about Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming

Chris Pugh
Buckeye Xtra

Three things to know about Ohio State freshman wide receiver Julian Fleming.

► Overall, Fleming has seven catches for 74 yards on the season.

His best game of the season when he caught four passes for 53 yards in the Buckeyes’ 22-10 win over the Wildcats in the Big Ten championship game. 

► Fleming finished his career as the nation's top recruit before picking Ohio State. He ranks as Pennsylvania state’s career-high school football leader in touchdown receptions (77) and receiving yards (5,514). Fleming was also a three-sport star who played basketball and is the Pennsylvania 100 meter dash champion.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams (6), Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2), Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. (13) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) wait to start a drill during practice at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 3, 2020.

►Fleming's recruiting status has Buckeyes fans excited for the next few seasons.

