3 things to know about Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming

Three things to know about Ohio State freshman wide receiver Julian Fleming.

► Overall, Fleming has seven catches for 74 yards on the season.

His best game of the season when he caught four passes for 53 yards in the Buckeyes’ 22-10 win over the Wildcats in the Big Ten championship game.

.

► Fleming finished his career as the nation's top recruit before picking Ohio State. He ranks as Pennsylvania state’s career-high school football leader in touchdown receptions (77) and receiving yards (5,514). Fleming was also a three-sport star who played basketball and is the Pennsylvania 100 meter dash champion.

►Fleming's recruiting status has Buckeyes fans excited for the next few seasons.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts