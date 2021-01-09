A successful Ohio high school football coach, here what you need to know about Buckeye defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs

Three things to know about Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

► Kerry Coombs was named the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in January of 2020. The Ohio State defense, which is also run by longtime defensive coach Greg Mattison, had its ups and downs in the shortened season, but came up big when it mattered. Especially when the team was missing more than 20 players against Michigan State this season. Coombs' unit allowed 22 points per game and had seven interceptions. It's his second stint with the Buckeyes as Coombs was on the staff from 2012 to 2017.

► Coombs was hired away from the Tennessee Titans, where he coached defensive backs under former Ohio State coach and Buckeye linebacking great, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. As the defensive backs coach, Coombs' unit was eighth in the NFL in 2019 with 14 interceptions.

► Many Ohio football fans know Coombs more for his high school football coaching career. Coombs was the head coach of his alma mater Colerain High School from 1991-2006. He won a Division I state championship in 2004 and won seven consecutive Greater Miami Conference championships from 2000-2006, establishing himself as one of the best coaches in Cincinnati high school football history. He was 161-34 at Colerain and 167-48 overall as a high school coach, all in the Cincinnati area.

