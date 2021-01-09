Three things to know about Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

► The Ohio State offense under Kevin Wilson in 2020 has scored at least 38 points in every game this season except the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern. Wilson is also the tight ends coach for the Buckeyes. The unit has averaged 43.4 points per game and averaged 272.6 rushing yards and 272. 3 passing yards this season. The Ohio State offense produced 38 touchdowns in seven games this season. The Buckeyes tallied 639 yards of offense against Clemson in the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

► Wilson became the Ohio State an offensive coordinator in 2017, splitting the job with current head coach Ryan Day. When Day was promoted to head coach, Wilson remained the offensive coordinator. In Day's first season as head coach, Wilson's offense helped the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff and first-year starting quarterback Justin Fields was a Heisman finalist.

► Before former head coach Urban Meyer hired Wilson, the 59-year-old had been the head coach of Indiana from 2011-2016. He resigned after the Hoosiers became bowl eligible for the second-straight season. Before his stint at Indiana, where he went 26-47, Wilson oversaw a historically great offensive run by Oklahoma from 2002-2010, helping coach Heisman Trophy winners Sam Bradford and Jason White among other future NFL stars like Adrian Peterson. Before Oklahoma, Wilson worked for Northwestern coach Randy Walker at both Northwestern and Miami (Ohio) from 1990-2001.

