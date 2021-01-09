3 things to know about Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell
Three things to know about Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell.
► Farrell has five catches for 37 yards this season and two touchdowns. He has played in 36 career games with 24 starts. But Farrell is best known as a proven blocker who often serves as the team's sixth offensive lineman. He scored his first touchdown of the season in the Sugar Bowl.
Ohio State football:Tight ends provide a pathway for Ohio State's red zone success in College Football Playoff
Musical parents support the Buckeyes
COVID-19 couldn't stop his parents from supporting the team.
Farrell's parents played the trumpet and drums to cheer their son and his teammates in November.
Farrell's mom added a "I love you" at the end of the video.
Ohio State football:Tight end Jeremy Ruckert builds toward fall football season
Farrell can play the drums too
The tight end is shown playing the drums himself in this highlight video.