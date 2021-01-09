3 things to know about Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson

Three things to know about Ohio State senior cornerback Marcus Williamson.

► Marcus Williamson is a senior but he will be a fifth-year senior next season as he has announced that he plans to return to Ohio State in 2021. Because of eligibility rule changes due to the pandemic, all fall athletes received an extra year if they choose so.

► Williamson has played in seven games this season and recorded the second-most tackles among defensive backs at 25. He had two pass breakups as well. Williamson's 25 tackles was tied with Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard for fourth on the team. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

► From Westerville, Williamson attended the IMG Academy in Florida after playing three years at Westerville South High School. He was a four-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class and was a top 25 player according to Scout and ESPN recruiting services. He was a 2015 American Family Insurance all-USA Ohio second-team selection. He enrolled early at Ohio State in 2017.

