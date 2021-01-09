3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Matt Jones

Three things to know about Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Matt Jones.

► Ohio State sophomore guard Matt Jones is expected to start the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama after he filled in for guard Harry Miller during the Allstate Sugar Bowl. According to various reports, Miller may have tested positive for COVID-19. Jones played in his place and Ohio State upset the Tigers 49-24. The offense piled on 639 yards of offense.

► Jones has helped fill the gaps before in 2020. A year that ravaged the offensive line as the team battled COVID-19 and other injury issues, Jones was one of the players who helped the makeshift offensive line in the Michigan State game. Ohio State won 52-12.

► The 6-foot-4 inch redshirt sophomore is from Brooklyn, N.Y., and went to Erasmus Hall. He played in 114 snaps as a freshmen in 2019. Jones was a four-star recruit in high school and was the No.41-ranked player by ESPN. he was an Under Armour All-American selection.

