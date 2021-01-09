Meet the Buckeyes: Ohio State depth chart and statistics

Buckeye Xtra

The Ohio State football team plays Alabama on Jan. 11 in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami.

The game features the undefeated Big Ten champions and the undefeated SEC champions and is the first game against the two legendary football programs since the 2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Since then, the programs have done nothing but churn out NFL prospects and win many college football games. Alabama is seeking its third CFP championship since that first year. Ohio State, meanwhile, is making its third CFP appearance since winning the first CFP championship.

The 2020 Ohio State roster features the seventh-place finisher in the Heisman Trophy, the Big Ten’s best defensive back and the single-game rushing record holder in Ohio State history. A handful of Ohio State’s players are considered NFL prospects.

But the Buckeyes and its roster has been hit hard with COVID-19 related issues and other injuries.

Here’s a look at the Ohio State football team’s depth chart along with several key statistics.

OHIO STATE DEPTH CHART

Coach: Ryan Day

7-0 in second full season

23-1 overall

Ohio State projected depth chart

Source: Dispatch beat reporters

Ohio State offense

Coordinator: Kevin Wilson

POS;NO;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

LT;75;Thayer Munford;6-6;315;Sr.

;79;Dawand Jones;6-8;360;So.

LG;55;Matthew Jones;6-4;310;So.

76;Harry Miller;6-4;315;So.

C;71;Josh Myers;6-5;312;Jr.

;53;Luke Wypler;6-3;295;Fr.

RG;52;Wyatt Davis;6-4;315;Jr.

;66;Enokk Vimahi;6-4;305;Fr.

RT;78;Nicholas Petit-Frere;6-5;310;So.

;77;Paris Johnson Jr.;6-6;305;Fr.

TE;89;Luke Farrell;6-6;258;Sr.

;88;Jeremy Ruckert;6-5;253;Jr.

;81;Jake Hausmann;6-4;255;Sr.

WR;2;Chris Olave;6-1;188;Jr.

;4;Julian Fleming;6-2;200;Fr.

QB;1;Justin Fields;6-3;228;Jr.

;14;C.J. Stroud;6-3;205;Fr.

;9;Jack Miller;6-3;215;Fr.

RB;8;Trey Sermon;6-1;215;Gr.

;33;Master Teague III;5-11;225;So.

;22;Steele Chambers;6-1;220;Fr.

HB;5;Garrett Wilson;6-0;193;So.

;11;Jaxon Smith-Njigba;6-0;195;Fr.

;3;Demario McCall;5-9;195;Sr.

WR;6;Jameson Williams;6-2;188;So.

;13;Gee Scott Jr.;6-3;210;Fr.

Ohio State defense

Coordinators: Kerry Coombs, Greg Mattison

POS;NO;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

DE;0;Jonathon Cooper;6-4;257;Gr.

;54;Tyler Friday;6-3;265;Jr.

;8;J. Jean-Baptiste;6-5;250;So.

NT;72;Tommy Togiai;6-2;300;Jr.

;52;Antwuan Jackson;6-2,;295;Gr.

;6;Taron Vincent;6-2;295;So.

DT;92;Haskell Garrett;6-2;299;Jr.

;52;Antwuan Jackson;6-2,;295;Gr.

;86;Jerron Cage;6-2;299;Jr.

DE;11;Tyreke Smith;6-4;267;Jr.

;9;Zach Harrison;6-6;265;So.

OLB;20;Pete Werner;6-3;242;Sr.

;19;Dallas Gant;6-3;232;Jr.

MLB;32;Tuf Borland;6-1;234;Sr.

;3;Teradja Mitchell;6-2;240;Jr.

;36;K’Vaughan Pope;6-1;231;Jr.

OLB;5;Baron Browning;6-3;240;Sr.

;47;Justin Hilliard;6-1;231;Gr.

;15;Craig Young;6-3;228;So.

CB;24;Shaun Wade;6-1;195;Gr.

;13;Tyreke Johnson;6-1;195;So.

CB;7;Sevyn Banks;6-1;200;Jr.

;13;Tyreke Johnson;6-1;195;So.

SS;23;Marcus Hooker;5-11;200;So.

;41;Josh Proctor;6-2;202;Jr.

Slot;21;Marcus Williamson;6-2;215;Sr.

;16;Ryan Watts;6-3;200;Fr.

;4;Lejond Cavazos;6-0;195;Fr.

Ohio State special teams

POS;NO;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

K;95;Blake Haubeil;6-3;230;Sr.

;98;Jake Seibert;6-1;200;Fr.

;28;Dominic DiMaccio;5-8;192;Jr.

P;91;Drue Chrisman;6-3;222;Gr.

;29;Zach Hoover;6-2;200;Sr.

LS;42;Bradley Robinson;6-1;227;Sr.

H;91;Drue Chrisman;6-3;222;Gr.

KR;3;Demario McCall;5-9;195;Sr.

;25;Xavier Johnson;6-2;215;Jr.

PR;5;Garrett Wilson;6-0;193;So.

11;Jaxon Smith-Njigba;6-0;195;Fr.

Ohio State statistics

SCORING;1;2;3;4

Ohio State;73;104;69;58

Opponents;34;20;44;56

Ohio State total: 304 / Avg.: 43.4

Opponent total: 154 / Avg.: 22.0

PER-GAME AVERAGES

Rushing: 272.6

Passing: 272.3

vs. rush: 89.1

vs. pass: 281.1

OSU INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Trey Sermon, 115 att, 868 yds, (7.5 avg), 4 TD; Master Teague III, 89 att, 449 yds (5.0 avg) 6 TD; Justin Fields, 75 att, 316 yds (4.2 avg) 5 TD; Steele Chambers 9 att, 86 yds (9.6 avg) 0 TD; Garrett Wilson 2 att, 67 yds (33.5 avg) 0 TD; Miyan Williams 10 att, 64 yds (6.4 avg) 0 TD; C.J. Stroud 1 att, 48 yds (48.0 avg) 1 TD; Jack Miller, 2 att, 23 yds (11.5 avg), 1 TD

Passing: Justin Fields, 141 of 192 (73.4 pct) 1,906 yds, 21 TD, 6 int

Receiving: Chris Olave, 42 rec, 660 yds (15.7 avg) 7 TD; Garrett Wilson, 40 rec, 673 yds (16.8 avg) 5 TD; Jeremy Ruckert 12 rec, 115 yds (9.6 avg) 5 TD; Trey Sermon 12 rec, 95 yds (7.9 avg) 0 TD; Jameson Williams 8 rec, 140 yds (17.5 avg) 2 TD; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 8 rec, 29 yds (3.6 avg) 1 TD; Julian Fleming 7 rec, 74 yds (10.6 avg) 0 TD; Luke Farrell, 5 rec, 37 yds (7.4 avg) 1 TD; Master Teague III, 4 rec, 45 yds (11.2 avg), 0 TD

Kick scoring: Blake Haubeil, 5-7 FG, 24-24 XP (39 pts); Jake Seibert 0-1 FG, 13-13 XP (13 pts); Dominic DiMaccio, 1-2 FG, 3-3 XP (6 pts)

Tackles: Pete Werner 46 (24 solo); Tuf Borland 34 (15); Shaun Wade 30 (22); Marcus Williamson 25 (18); Baron Browning 25 (16); Justin Hilliard 25 (16); Tommy Togiai 23 (12); Jonathon Cooper 22 (11); Haskell Garrett 18 (11); Sevyn Banks 16 (13); Marcus Hooker 15 (13); Josh Proctor 15 (12); Dallas Gant 14 (7); Zach Harrison 12 (5)

Interceptions: Shaun Wade 2, Marcus Hooker, Haskell Garrett, Justin Hilliard, Josh Proctor and Sevyn Banks 1

Sacks: Jonathon Cooper 3.5, Tommy Togiai 3, Zach Harrison and Haskell Garrett 2, Tuf Borland 1.5, Pete Werner, Tyreke Smith, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Cormontae Hamilton and Darrion Henry-Young 1; Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent 0.5

Punting: Drue Chrisman, 22 att, 45.5 avg; Zach Hoover 3 att, 39.3 avg