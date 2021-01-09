Ohio State arrives in Miami for College Football Playoff championship game

MIAMI -- Ohio State arrived in Miami on Saturday night, two days before facing Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The team plane left Columbus mid-afternoon for South Florida.

Players and coaches completed their final round of coronavirus testing on Friday before making the trip.

Despite speculation earlier in the week about a potential postponement of the final due to COVID-19 issues among the Buckeyes, it has remained on schedule. The Crimson Tide arrived on Friday.

Ohio State has not announced how many players might be unavailable, though freshman running back Miyan Williams tweeted he did not travel with the team. Williams ran three times for 21 yards in a semifinal win over Clemson, spelling Trey Sermon.

The Buckeyes are scheduled on Sunday to visit Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the championship game.

Kickoff against Alabama is set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday and airs on ESPN.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman