3 things to know about Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson

► Tyreke Johnson, who was a lauded safety recruit in high school, has played in six games for Ohio State this season and recorded five tackles. Four of those tackles came in the win over Rutgers. After Ohio State lost junior cornerback Cameron Brown to an Achilles injury against Penn State, Johnson became a key defensive component to go along with established starters Shaun Wade and Sevyn Banks.

► Johnson redshirted in 2018 and made his debut in 2019 for Ohio State. He played in seven games as a redshirt sophomore, totaling three tackles last season and seeing his most action against Maryland.

► From Jacksonville, Fla., Johnson enrolled early at Ohio State in the spring of 2018. The 6-foot-1,195-pund defensive back was part of the 2018 recruiting class. He chose Ohio State over Clemson, UCLA, Alabama and more. He was rated the No.21 overall player in the recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rankings and was the No.2 safety in the class. Rivals, another recruiting site, listed him as the No.1 safety.

