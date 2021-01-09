3 things to know about Ohio State defensive lineman Tyreke Smith

Three things to know about Ohio State junior defensive end Tyreke Smith.

► Tyreke Smith has played in seven games for the Buckeyes in 2020, recording eight tackle and one sack with three quarterback hits. One of those sacks was in the Allstate Sugar Bowl win that vaulted Ohio State to the National Championship Game. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound end was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season. He is part of a productive unit that also features Jonathan Cooper and Haskell Garrett.

► Smith played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2019 and started four. He had 12 tackles and three sacks for the Big Ten champions. As a freshman, he played in 13 games, including the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State football:Spotlight player: Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith

► Hailing from Cleveland and a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Smith was the a top 50 recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 4-rated defensive end in the country. A 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Smith was the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Defensive Player of the Year in high school, when he tallied 70 tackles, 23 for a loss, 11 sacks and caught eight passes for 192 yards while playing tight end. He was also the leading scorer for the Cleveland Heights basketball team.

Ohio State defense:Top Ohio State recruit Jack Sawyer embraces pressure of becoming next great Buckeye DE

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts