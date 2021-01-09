3 things to know about Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison

Buckeye Xtra

Here are three things to know about Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison.

►Harrison has been held to two sacks this season, but his play has been recognized by peers when he was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

He leads the team with 4.5 tackles for a loss.

Harrison understands the expectations of playing a position for Ohio State which has produced NFL standouts like Nick and Joey Bosa as well as Chase Young.

“Those guys who came before me, they're a bunch of great players,” Harrison told reporters before the season on a conference call. “There's a lot of expectations for me to do so-and-so numbers. Honestly, I don't really try to think about that. Every day in practice, I go out to get better and work on my technique.”

Harrison wasn't active for the Sugar Bowl but was expected to play in Monday's national championship game.

Ohio State doesn't specify if those who didn't play were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

► Harrison was called on to play as a freshman after the suspension of Chase Young and had five tackles for losses, including 3½ sacks while playing the second-most plays of all Buckeyes defensive ends.

►Harrison starred in nearby Olentangy Orange High School and was a five-star recruit.

Buckeye coaches were ecstatic when Harrison chose Ohio State over rival Michigan.

