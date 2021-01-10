How to watch the Ohio State-Alabama national championship game

Buckeye Xtra

The Ohio State football team faces Alabama in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11.

The No.3 Buckeyes, the undefeated Big Ten Champions, and the No. 1 Crimson Tide, the undefeated SEC Champions, have not played each other since the 2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl, which propelled the Buckeyes to their last National Championship Game appearance.

A week of wondering if the game would even be played during the on-going pandemic followed an Ohio State upset of No. 2 Clemson in the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl. Alabama reached the National Championship Game by beating No.4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, which wasn’t played in the actual Rose Bowl, but instead in Arlington, Texas.

Since the semifinal games, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith has won the Heisman, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis has been named a unanimous All-American and Justin Fields has insisted he is ready after taking a big hit against the Tigers.

Here’s what else you need to know about the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Ohio State vs. Alabama

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Records: Ohio State 7-0, Alabama 12-0

Favorite: Alabama by 7½

Forecast: Cloudy, temperatures in the upper 60s

Last meeting: Ohio State won 42-35 on Jan. 1, 2015 in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal in New Orleans. Alabama leads series 3-1.

What channel is the Ohio State football game on?

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler (play by play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analysis)

Maria Taylor (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Paul Keels (play by play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

