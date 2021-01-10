Running back Miyan Williams out for Ohio State football's national title game

Former Winton Woods back Miyan Williams, a true freshman at Ohio State, won't be playing in Monday night's national championship game in Miami against Alabama.

The 5-foot-8 230-pound rugged runner tweeted late Saturday night that he did not make the trip. He ended the tweet with symbols for a broken heart and a frown.

Williams rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries during the season, but with starter Master Teague out for the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl against Clemson, he backed up Trey Sermon. Sermon rumbled for 193 yards, but Williams got three carries spelling Sermon and racked up 21 yards in the 49-28 triumph over the Tigers. Later he posed with the Allstate Sugar Bowl Trophy.

The official participants in Monday's title game won't be released until hours before the kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Buckeyes are No. 3 and 7-0, while Alabama is No. 1 at 11-0.

Out of Winton Woods High School, Williams was the No. 17 ranked player in Ohio according to 247sports.com. Williams ran for 5,823 yards and 68 scores in his career with the Warriors for coach Andre Parker. He ranked 31st on the OHSAA all-time career rushing list and was Ohio Mr. Football runner-up in 2018.