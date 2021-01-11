3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Three things to know about Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones.

► Dawand Jones has been a key Ohio State offensive line backup this season, playing in a handful of games, including the Michigan State game earlier this season. On Jan.11, the day of Ohio State's College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama, Jones quote tweeted to teammate Miyan Williams "It's okay bud same here" indicating he may miss the national championship game. Ohio State does not reveal if players tested positive for COVID-19.

► Jones played in 10 games as true freshman in 2019. The massive 6-foot-8, 360 pound lineman would be hard to miss on the field and he was a key player in the Buckeyes' special teams as a freshman.

► Jones was a four-star prospect by ESPN and was a two-sport star in high school at Indianapolis Ben Davis High School. Jones averaged 17 points and nine rebounds and received college basketball offers, according to the Ohio State athletic site.

