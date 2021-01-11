Three things to know about Hard Rock Stadium, home of the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night between Ohio State and Alabama.

► The stadium’s naming rights went to Hard Rock Cafe in 2016 and will last for 18 years. The cost? A cool $250 million. The former Joe Robbie Stadium, which opened in 1987, has gone by a multitude of names. It’s been known as Pro Player Park, Pro Player Stadium, Dolphins Stadium, Dolphin Stadium, Land Shark Stadium, and Sun Life Stadium. Some of Europe's biggest soccer teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid and others have played exhibition matches at Hard Rock Stadium.

► Name the major sports event, and Hard Rock Stadium has hosted it. The Miami stadium has played host to six Super Bowls, a Pro Bowl, two World Series, four BCS National Championship Games, the World Baseball Classic and even Wrestlemania. The stadium is the home field of the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Marlins played professional baseball there until 2012.

► Hard Rock Stadium is also a staple of pop culture. The stadium is regularly home to some of the world’s biggest musical acts. The first big non-sports event at the stadium took place on July 3, 1988 with a triple bill of Rod Stewart, Chicago and Hall & Oates. Assuming the pandemic ends, a triple bill will take place on Aug. 1 featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Several movies have had scenes shot at Hard Rock Stadium, including "Any Given Sunday" and "Marley and Me." Perhaps most famously on the big screen, scenes from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective were filmed at the stadium. This scene, where the titular character played by Jim Carrey fights a mascot, was shot there.

