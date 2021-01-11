'Loyal to your first love': Lee Corso makes his College Football Playoff National Championship pick

Did you think Lee Corso would pick the Crimson Tide tonight?

Not so fast, my friends. The longtime ESPN College Gameday analyst, famous for picking the day's biggest college football game by donning a mascot head, picked the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.

Corso noted that his first mascot pick in 1996 was Ohio State over Penn State. The No.3 Buckeyes pounded No. 4 Nittany Lions that day, 38-7. Ohio State running back Pepe Pearson rushed for 147 yards and Stanley Jackson threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Germaine added two more touchdown passes.

Ohio State is an 8-point underdog against the Crimson Tide in the national championship game. The 7-0 Buckeyes are facing the undefeated 12-0 Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to ESPN, Corso was 228-212 through the 2019 season in headgear picks. He had used 61 different mascots.

Corso was 73-85-6 all-time as a college head coach from 1969-1984 with stops at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

