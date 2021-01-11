Watch: Master Teague replaces Trey Sermon for Ohio State, scores touchdown

Ohio State may be without running back Trey Sermon, but Master Teague is picking up the slack.

Sermon suffered an undisclosed upper body injury on the first play of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama, and Teague stepped in.

On Ohio State's second drive, Teague had four carries for 16 yards. No carry was more important than an eight-yard run to the left for a touchdown. The score helped the Buckeyes even things up 7-7 with the Crimson Tide.

The touchdown is a little bit of redemption for Teague. He was overtaken on the depth chart by Sermon and has had a torn Achilles tendon in the past.

