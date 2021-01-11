Columbus and Ohio show enthusiasm, anticipation for Ohio State's national title game
It'll be a different kind of Ohio State championship game tonight, with few spectators allowed in the stadium, limits on local gatherings and a curfew in effect.
But like many other events this year, Columbus and Ohio residents are finding ways to celebrate from a distance. They shared their enthusiasm with signs, shirts and social media posts.
More:Ohio State fans nationwide find ways to revel in championship berth
How are you showing your support for the Buckeyes?
O-H-I-O appearing left and right
More:2015 Sugar Bowl upset of Alabama remains a high-water mark for Ohio State, its fans
LeBron James declares 'Ohio Against the World'
Still No. 11? Fans are wondering
More:After the first half of the Sugar Bowl, fans are wondering: Is Ohio State the greatest No.11-ranked team ever?
Animals at dog shelter and Columbus Zoo don their Buckeye gear
Rest of the university gets in the football spirit
Gov. Mike DeWine makes a bet against Alabama governor
Ahead of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, DeWine is engaged in a friendly wager with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
Ohio State-Alabama:See what the governors bet on for the national championship game
More:Anatomy of a Powerhouse: In a divided state, Ohio State football is a unifier