Columbus and Ohio show enthusiasm, anticipation for Ohio State's national title game

It'll be a different kind of Ohio State championship game tonight, with few spectators allowed in the stadium, limits on local gatherings and a curfew in effect.

But like many other events this year, Columbus and Ohio residents are finding ways to celebrate from a distance. They shared their enthusiasm with signs, shirts and social media posts.

How are you showing your support for the Buckeyes?

O-H-I-O appearing left and right

LeBron James declares 'Ohio Against the World'

Still No. 11? Fans are wondering

Animals at dog shelter and Columbus Zoo don their Buckeye gear

Rest of the university gets in the football spirit

Gov. Mike DeWine makes a bet against Alabama governor

Ahead of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, DeWine is engaged in a friendly wager with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Blue Jackets and Crew cheer on Ohio State