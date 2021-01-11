Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil to miss national title game after positive COVID-19 test

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Placekicker Blake Haubeil will be unavailable for Ohio State when it faces Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night.

Haubeil announced on his Instagram page that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to his absence.

“I’m extremely upset, but at the same time I’m overwhelmingly thankful to be an individual who is asymptomatic,” he wrote. “I have spent the past four months making sacrifices, and have not seen family and friends one single time. So, to say I’m pissed off is a complete understatement.”

Haubeil has made five of seven field goals this season, as well as all 24 of his extra-point attempts.

The senior missed a pair of games in November after injuring his groin in a Halloween win at Penn State.

When he was sidelined, the Buckeyes turned to freshman Jake Seibert to handle placekicking duties.

In his sole field-goal attempt against Indiana, Seibert pushed a 44-yard try wide left. He has made all 13 PATs.

The team's full availability report is expected to be released closer to kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

