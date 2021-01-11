Follow live: Can Ohio State football win the 2020 national championship? Find out here

The Ohio State football team faces Alabama in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11.

The Buckeyes enter the game a perfect 7-0 and champions of the Big Ten conference. Alabama is 12-0 and champions of the SEC. The Crimson Tide feature Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who caught 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

The Buckeyes are led by a powerful run game and talented quarterback Justin Fields, who was seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, and considered one of the top NFL prospects featured in the title game.

There was a question of whether the game would even be played and the Big Ten even canceled the 2020 season before a group of players, including Fields, helped spur the league to change its course in September.

After upsetting Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Ohio State is a game away from winning a championship that looked unattainable in August. Meanwhile, Alabama, and it's former Ohio State assistant coach and now head coach, Nick Saban, is seeking their third CFP championship since 2015.

