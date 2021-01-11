Miss seeing Script Ohio during the Buckeyes game? Watch it here

Buckeye Xtra

Nothing has been the same during the COVID pandemic and that includes TBDBITL.

The Ohio State Marching Band hasn't been able to perform at halftime or do the famed Script Ohio. But that doesn't mean you have to miss it completely.

Earlier in the season, the band posted this video on YouTube so make sure to watch it get the full game experience for the Ohio State-Alabama National Football Championship game.

"All band members wore special musician masks with slits for their mouthpieces, and all brass players had bell covers on their instruments to help present the spread of aerosols," according to the video description. "The traditional formations that Buckeye fans know and love were redesigned so band members would be standing at least six feet apart at all times. Only members of the band, band staff, our audio engineer and announcer were allowed in the stadium during filming."

