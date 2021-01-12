Ohio State's Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade and Josh Myers could leave early for NFL Draft

One of the interesting things for Ohio State fans to track over the next few days is whether several underclassmen will leave school early for the NFL Draft.

Joey Kaufman from The Columbus Dispatch reported this morning that right guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade are expected to leave school early for the draft.

According to Kaufman, Davis and Wade had opted out of school in September when the status of the Big Ten season was uncertain and are expected to do the same again next week.

Wyatt Davis

Davis, who was named first-team All-American last week and is projected by some to be a first-round draft pick, suffered a knee injury during Monday night's game.

Shaun Wade

Wade's resume included consensus All-American honors, first-team All-Big Ten recognition, and the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of Year as the conference's best DB.

Wade had the difficult task of helping to guard 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith in Monday's game.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields, who played through an injury on Monday, could be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft behind projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

But Fields outplayed Lawrence in a head-to-head matchup in the Sugar Bowl and could be an attractive option to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the No. 1 pick, especially if they hire former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as their new head coach.

Josh Myers

Center Josh Myers reportedly went through a virtual senior day event, but hasn't declared his intentions.