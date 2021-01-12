Social reaction: Yeah, Ohio State lost to Alabama. But there is 234 days until Ohio State football plays Minnesota

It was a rough night after the first quarter ended for the Buckeyes, and Ohio State fans took notice during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Ohio State lost to Alabama 52-24 on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Overall, the Buckeyes went 7-1, won the Big Ten and exacted revenge on Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for what will be viewed as a successful and trying season that almost didn't happen.

While Alabama rolled to its third College Football Playoff National Championship and head coach Nick Saban won his seventh title, sixth at Alabama, the offense broke records.

Along the way, Ohio State lost its game-changing running back after one carry, it's unanimous All-American offensive lineman in the second half and handful of starters before the game even kicked off due to COVID-19.

Here's how some reacted to the news.

The official College Football Playoff account was struggling to keep up.

In the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the CFP Twitter account admitted that it was struggling.

Alabama's historic offensive night was befuddling them as much as it befuddle Ohio State.

Receiver DeVonta Smith set records for touchdown receptions in the first half and Mac Jones had a quarterback rating of 208.5 on his way setting the record for most passing yards in a half.

Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner this year, finished with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns before leaving in the early parts of the third quarter with a hand injury.

Ohio State accounts were proud of the team and its successful season

LeBron James was impressed by DeVonta Smith

Politicians made friendly wagers, and committed to keeping up their end

It's never too early for Buckeye fans to look forward to next season

OSU fans thanked their favorite team and remembered the Clemson game

Justin Fields had a great season

2021 NFL draft:If he goes pro, the NFL awaits Ohio State's Justin Fields

Despite the loss, Ohio State fans love their team