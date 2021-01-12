Running back Trey Sermon's injury is not serious, his mother says

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The injury that knocked Trey Sermon out of the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama is not a serious one, his mother said Tuesday.

Sermon was hurt on a 2-yard carry on Ohio State's first play from scrimmage in the Buckeyes' 52-24 loss on Monday night in suburban Miami. He was taken to the locker room and then to a local hospital and was quickly ruled out of the game.

As he left the field he seemed to be favoring the area near his left collarbone or shoulder.

“Trey is fine, his injury is not serious and he is headed back to Columbus,” Sermon's mom, Natoshia Mitchell told The Dispatch.

She declined to specify the nature of the injury.

Sermon did not accompany the team on its plane flight back home, she said. But he will return to Columbus soon and then head to Pensacola, Florida, to train for the NFL combine.

Sermon came to Ohio State as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma. After a slow start, Sermon played a huge role in Ohio State reaching the CFP finals. He ran for a school-record 331 yards in the Big Ten championship game victory over Northwestern. Sermon followed that with a 193-yard performance against Clemson in the CFP semifinals.

Ohio State needed Sermon to have another big game against Alabama. Instead, it was a short night.

“It was definitely a huge loss, especially how productive he's been these last couple of weeks,” tight end Jeremy Ruckert said.

In eight games this season, Sermon ran for 870 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.5 per carry.

Master Teague III replaced Sermon and finished with 65 yards on 15 carries with two first-half touchdowns.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch