Listen: Quarterback Justin Fields speaks after the 52-24 loss to Alabama

Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields speaks to the media following the 52-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami, Florida on the night of Monday January 11, 2021.

