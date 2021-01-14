Urban Meyer is headed to the Jacksonville. What other Ohio State Buckeyes connections do the Jaguars have?

The Ohio State football team won a national championship when Urban Meyer was the head coach. It was Meyer's third national championship at the college level.

If he wins another championship, it may not be at the college level anytime soon.

The former Buckeye coach is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League, according to reports. He'll arrive with the No.1 pick in the NFL Draft as the Jaguars were the league's worst team in 2020.

Yes, even worse than the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets.

Meyer will have a lot of work to do with the franchise that played its first season in 1995.

And since that time, the Jaguars haven't been strangers to Columbus. Meyer isn't the first former Buckeye to arrive in Jacksonville.

Overall, 50 Ohio State players were on NFL rosters this past season, second only to Alabama, which had 56. Since 2017, Ohio State has produced 16 NFL first-round picks, and all of them were coached and recruited by Meyer, who retired from Ohio State following the 2018 season.

Here are some more Ohio State-Jacksonville Jaguar connections.

The Jaguars have only drafted two Ohio State players since 1995

It took them 20 years, but eventually the Jaguars dipped into the Ohio State pool.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman, and member of Meyer's 2014 National Championship team, Michael Bennett, became the first Ohio State Buckeye taken by the Jaguars in the NFL Draft. Bennett was the 180th pick of the draft, a sixth round selection.

They did it again in 2020 when they took another Ohio State defensive lineman, DaVon Hamilton, in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick

Bennett was released by the Jaguars in September 2018. Hamilton, meanwhile, recorded a sack against the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but finished his season on injured reserve.

Former All-Pro Andrew Norwell is a Jacksonville Jaguar

Former two-time All-Big Ten offensive lineman, and a 2017 NFL All-Pro, Andrew Norwell is member of the Jaguars. The Cincinnati native played at Ohio State from 2010-2013.

He went undrafted but landed with the Carolina Panthers, ironically the team that joined the NFL with Jacksonville in 1995. He signed a five-year $66.6 million contract with the Jaguars, $30 million of it guaranteed, in 2018.

He finished the 2020 season on injured reserve.

What other Buckeyes have been a Jacksonville Jaguar?

Who are some notable Buckeyes who played in Jacksonville? Carlos Hyde spent parts of the 2018 season with Jacksonville, playing in eight games. Tyrelle Pryor spent the summer in Jacksonville in 2019 before he was released on Aug. 31.

Meyer is not the only former OSU coach to be the Jaguars' head coach

Mel Tucker, who was the Ohio State defensive backs coach from 2001-2003 and the co-defensive coordinator in 2004 was the interim head coach of the Jaguars in 2011.

Jacksonville fired then-head coach Jack Del Rio in November and Tucker, who is now the Michigan State head coach, guided the franchise for the last five games.

