Ohio State football center Josh Myers declares for NFL draft

Josh Myers is leaving Ohio State after four seasons.

Myers, a fourth-year junior who anchored the Buckeyes’ offensive line as its starting center, announced Friday night he plans to enter this spring’s NFL draft.

In a graphic shared on Twitter, he wrote, "Playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and I am extremely excited to say that I am officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Myers is the Buckeyes' second early entrant for the upcoming draft, following cornerback Shaun Wade who declared earlier Friday.

A native of Miamisburg who was recruited as a guard, Myers switched to center soon after he joined the program in 2017.

The move followed a pattern of previous Buckeyes who were shuffled along the interior of the offensive line.

Two of his predecessors, including Pat Elflein and Billy Price, both recipients of the Rimington Trophy as college football’s top center, began their careers at guard before making the transition.

Myers never captured the Rimington, but he finished as one of the three finalists for the presitgous award this season and received other acclaim, including a selection to the All-Big Ten first-team by the conference’s coaches.

His effectiveness as a run blocker aided the Buckeyes’ ground game over the last two seasons, and following the departure of running back J.K. Dobbins, they remained ranked in the top-10 in rushing offensive this fall, averaging 256.9 yards per game.

Advanced statistics also painted Ohio State’s offensive lines as one of the best run-blocking units. It averaged 3.2 line yards per carry, ranking fourth in the country, according to Football Outsiders.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, Myers brought a physical presence to the position and grew up among a family of offensive linemen.

His father, Brad, was a center and guard at Kentucky from 1984-87, and his oldest brother, Zach, was also a lineman for the Wildcats.

Myers also departs as one of the Buckeyes’ most prominent leaders. He was voted as one of seven captains this season, and ahead of both College Football Playoff games, delivered motivational speeches to the team on the field during pregame warmups.

Sophomore Harry Miller is viewed as the likely replacement for Myers at center next fall. He filled in during a Dec. 5 win at Michigan State when Myers was sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Miller otherwise started at left guard this season, he was the second-ranked center prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

