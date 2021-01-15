New Jaguars coach Meyer says he won't raid Ohio State staffers to join him

Urban Meyer called Ohio State’s staff the best in college football on Friday.

The former Buckeyes coach also made it clear he won’t be poaching much of that staff in his new job as Jacksonville Jaguars coach.

Meyer said he talked with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and coach Ryan Day and told them that out of respect to the Buckeyes’ program he would not raid it.

“You know my affection for both of those guys and the great university that we represented, and I won’t do that,” Meyer said in his introductory news conference on Zoom. “Does that mean there might be one? Maybe. I’m not there yet.”

Meyer was asked specifically about head strength coach Mickey Marotti, assistant athletic director for player personnel Mark Pantoni and assistant AD for player development Ryan Stamper. He said Marotti and Pantoni won’t join him.

“No, they won’t be leaving,” he said. “I’m not touching them.”

Stamper is a Jacksonville native with family ties remaining there. Meyer did not specifically say that Stamper was staying at OSU.

“There might be one that will leave, but I’m not going to do that to that organization,” Meyer said of hiring key people away from Ohio State. “And I’m not sure they would go. Ohio State is home to those guys now.”

Marotti and Pantoni are perhaps the two most important people in the football program other than Day. Marotti is revered for his work developing players in the weight room. Pantoni oversees a highly successful recruiting department.

Stamper is in charge of off-field development, including the “Real Life Wednesdays” program that helps prepare players for post-football life.

Meyer steps into the NFL after a college career in which he won three national championships, two at Florida and in 2014 at Ohio State. He retired after the 2018 season with an 83-9 record with the Buckeyes.

At the time, he cited health reasons, specifically headaches from an arachnoid cyst. Since then, he has said repeatedly that he did not anticipate coaching again, but he was careful not to close the door on it definitively.

“Some college opportunities showed up and made you start thinking,” Meyer said Friday.

But no college job was the right fit, he said. He said he has long been intrigued by the NFL.

“I had some opportunities in the past, and it wasn’t the right time and wasn’t the right situation,” he said.

He believes the Jaguars job is. Jacksonville was 1-15 in the 2020 season, but it has numerous high draft picks, including the top one this year, as well as ample salary cap room and a roster that’s regarded as better than its record reflects.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered the likely No. 1 draft pick. When asked about that top selection, Meyer said it would be one of the biggest decisions of his life.

He mentioned Lawrence, as well as Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson as possible choices.

